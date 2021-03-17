﻿NOTICE TO FILE/LODGE GOODS DECLARATION, TO PAY DUTIES AND TAXES AND TO CLAIM GOODS FOR SHIPMENT DISCHARGED ON MARCH 16, 2021 – PORT OF BATANGAS

Pursuant to Section 1129 of RA 10863 – Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), the Port of Batangas hereby posts this Notice to File/Lodge Goods Declaration for the following consignees whose shipment with Bill of Lading Numbers indicated in the file attached has been discharged but a corresponding goods declaration has not yet been filed/lodged. Failure to file the goods declaration within fifteen (15) days from the date of discharge of the last package from the vessel, pursuant to Section 407 of the CMTA, Customs Memorandum Order 27-2019 and Customs OCOM Memorandum 60-2020, shall be deemed an implied abandonment of the imported goods.

Notice is also given that, having filed the goods declaration, failure to pay the assessed duties, taxes and other charges within fifteen (15) days from the date of final assessment shall result in implied abandonment.

Finally, notice is given that, having paid the assessed duties, taxes and other charges, failure to claim the goods within thirty (30) days from payment thereof shall also be deemed an implied abandonment of the goods.

Additionally, shortened periods for filing, paying, and claiming are imposed for chilled, frozen, and dry goods described in Joint Administrative Order 20-01.

Please disregard this Notice if you have already filed/lodged the goods declaration within the prescribed period, have paid the duties, taxes and other charges thereon and have claimed the goods within thirty (30) after payment of the duties, taxes and other charges.

Source: Bureau of Custom (Announcements)