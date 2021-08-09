﻿Not fair to compare LGU vaccination pace: mayor

Comparing the pace of vaccination drives based on the number of inoculated individuals among local government units (LGUs) is unfair, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said on Monday.

Sotto said Pasig City may be lagging behind other Metro Manila cities in terms of vaccination but it is “something that is really uncontrollable”, especially with limited supply.

“The pace of our vaccination program, kung bibilangin mo (if you count it) per 100 people per population, it depends on what vaccines we receive so we can’t go faster than the number of vaccines that we received. So to compare LGUs to one another like that would really be unfair kasi wala naman kaming (because we don’t have a) choice,” he said during a virtual press conference.

He said it would not matter even if the city opens more vaccination sites because the main problem is the limited supply of Covid-19 jabs.

“Kahit sabihin mong isang libong sites ‘yung buksan namin, hindi pa rin talaga namin mabibilisan ng husto kasi hindi naman milyon milyon ‘yung bakuna na hawak namin (Let’s say we open 1,000 sites, we can’t really fast-track our vaccination because we don’t have millions of vaccines on hand),” he said.

“How can we improve that number eh wala naman supply ng bakuna (if there’s no vaccine supply)? What’s important is when we receive supplies, we use them all and that’s really all we can do,” he added.

Sotto said the national government sees the bigger picture in terms of equitable distribution of vaccines among LGUs.

“Binibigyan naman kami. Hindi naman kami nagrereklamo. Sila yung may macro perspective niyan (They are giving us. We are not complaining. They have the macro perspective),” Sotto said, referring to the National Task Force Against Covid-19. “They see the big picture so we trust their judgment and you know from what I’ve seen, they’ve been very fair.”

He noted that no one’s at fault if limited supplies are being delivered to the Philippines.

“Let’s say isang milyon lang ‘yung supply natin (only one million doses just arrived). They will distribute it as fair and as equitably as possible. Hindi na kami magrereklamo ‘dun (we are not complaining about it),” he said.

To date, Pasig has used up a total of 438,000 Covid-19 jabs.

“Magandang bilang naman po ito (This is still a good number). Again, limited by the number of vaccines that we actually received, both our order and the allocation from the national [government],” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency