﻿NorthPort, ROS swing 1st PBA trade for 2021

NorthPort Batang Pier and Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters have started shuffling their lineup in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) teams ahead of the 2021 season by agreeing on a trade, which was approved on Wednesday.

Bradwyn Guinto will now don the Elasto Painters’ colors, while Clint Doliguez and Sidney Onwubere are going to the Batang Pier in the trade.

With Chris Standhardinger and Kelly Nabong mainly manning the center spot for NorthPort, Guinto only got to play 10 and a half minutes per game last season, ending up with averages of 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 blocks a game.

Guinto, however, will now join an ROS lineup that got some more ceiling especially with main big man Beau Belga already aging.

Meanwhile, Onwubere is showing some glimpse of improvement for the E-Painters as he upped his averages last season to 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks a game.

On the other hand, despite only getting to play in six games last season, Doliguez showed promise in limited minutes during his rookie season, averaging 4.2 points on 50 percent field goal including 42 percent from three-point range, 1.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks a night.

Both Onwubere and Doliguez will join a loaded wing rotation for NorthPort led by Kevin Ferrer, which is expected to be further bolstered by the anticipated return of Paolo Taha and Jonathan Grey.

Expect more swaps to take place as the March 14 draft and the April 9 season opener draws near.

Source: Philippines News agency