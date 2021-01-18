﻿Northern Samar town to allow cockpit ops

The local inter-agency task force (IATF) addressing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Laoang, Northern Samar has approved a resolution allowing the town’s only licensed cockpit arena to resume operations.

Vice Mayor Miguel Sarmiento, local IATF vice chairman, signed Resolution No. 02 on Thursday, of which a copy was released late Friday, imposing health and safety protocols for cockfighting activities based on Memorandum Circular 2020-140 issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The national IATF has allowed the operation of cockpits in areas under modified general community quarantine, subject to strict compliance with DILG guidelines.

As stated in the resolution endorsed to the local council for adoption and approval, minimum health protocols must be strictly complied with by the cockpit operator and this would be monitored by personnel of the Philippine National Police.

Wearing of face mask and shield (full-face) and physical distancing must be observed at all times and all persons must undergo mandatory temperature check, handwashing with soap and water, and regular application of alcohol-based disinfectants.

“Shouting of bets is prohibited. Cashless betting via e-wallet, mobile phones and tablets are highly encouraged, including the opening of doors and windows to allow natural airflow,” the resolution said.

Regular disinfection before and after every event must be done in the venue and those with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed entry, it added.

As of Jan. 7, the town has recorded a total of 126 Covid-19 cases, including 124 recoveries and one death.

