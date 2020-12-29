﻿Northern Samar solon denies kickback allegations

Northern Samar 1st District Rep. Paul Daza has denied the accusation that he received kickbacks from the government’s public works projects.

Daza broke his silence Monday night hours after his name was included in the list of officials allegedly involved in corruption of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects.

The list was drawn up by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and read by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Even the President himself admitted that there is no evidence linking those names listed to any wrongdoing. It stemmed from, what I believe, a malicious complaint filed before the PACC by my local political opponents,” he said in a statement posted on his social media account.

Daza said his records and history show that he even exposed former elected officials and contractors for abandoning projects.

“Because of my call for an investigation, I believe no less than six of them have already been blacklisted by (the) DPWH recently. It will then make sense for these erring former officials and contractors to send malicious and unfounded complaints to the PACC in retaliation (for) their blacklisting and the punitive action taken against them,” he added.

Daza also urged Duterte and the PACC to expose the names of the complainants, who, he said, are most likely the supporters of his political opponents.

Reading from the PACC list, the President named at least nine lawmakers who received kickbacks from project contractors. Aside from Daza, named were Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato; former Ifugao Rep. Teodoro “Teddy” Baguilat; Quezon City 5th District Rep. Alfred Vargas; Misamis Occidental Rep. Henry Oaminal; Isabela Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan; 4th District of Quezon Rep. Angelina “Helen” Tan; ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap; and Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman.

Last November, Duterte bared that he received a list of lawmakers allegedly involved in corruption in projects of the DPWH from PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica.

