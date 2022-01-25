﻿Northern Samar residents reminded of Alert Level 4 rules

The Northern Samar provincial government has reminded residents of the rules under Alert Level 4, with still a week of implementation due to rising Covid-19 cases.

In an advisory issued Monday, the local government said that based on the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, intrazonal and interzonal travel would be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the destination.

“Persons below 18 years of age, with comorbidities, over 65 years old and pregnant women must stay at home, except to obtain essential goods and services, essential work in permitted industries and offices,” the provincial government said.

Fully vaccinated individuals, including those below 18 and the vulnerable population are still allowed to do outdoor exercises.

Still prohibited are face-to-face classes for basic and higher education, contact sports, cinemas and movie houses, funfairs and kid amusements centers, karaoke bars, cockfighting and cockpit operations, lottery and betting shops, other gaming establishments, gathering in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household.

Venues for meetings and social events, dine-in services, barbershops, beauty salons, nail and hair spas, fitness studios and venues for non-contact sports, tourist attractions, plazas, amusement parks, internet cafes, swimming pools and recreational venues, and religious services are allowed at 10 percent indoor capacity and 30 percent for outdoor venues.

“Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, and funerals for those who died of causes other than Covid-19 shall be allowed, provided that the same shall be limited to immediate family members,” the local government added.

Government agencies are still fully operational with at least 20 percent onsite capacity.

On January 20, the national IATF approved the escalation of Kalinga, Ifugao and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region, as well as the province of Northern Samar, to alert level 4.

The higher alert level takes effect beginning Jan. 21, 2022 until Jan. 31, 2022.

As of Jan. 19, 2022, Northern Samar has recorded 2,676 Covid-19 cases, including 2,597 recoveries, and 78 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency