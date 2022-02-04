﻿NorMin troops told to ‘quell’ Reds before end of PRRD’s term

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Gen. Andres Centino, urged all military units in Northern Mindanao to exert all possible efforts in defeating the communist insurgency before President Rodrigo R. Duterte ends his term this June.

“Give your best. We will make sure you have resources. We want to end this insurgency, to capture its top leaders here. More importantly, we want to honor the heroism of our comrades who made the ultimate sacrifices in this decades-old fighting,” he said during his visit to the Cagayan De Oro-based 4th Infantry Division on Wednesday.

These resources include the necessary equipment, aside from the enhancement of skills of the soldiers so that they are prepared for the challenges of fighting and neutralizing these threats.

Centino also lauded the 4th Infantry Division for its successes against the communist terrorist group (CTG) in the past months.

The 4th Infantry Division was responsible for neutralizing high-ranking communist terrorist group personalities in Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions, including the head of the New People’s Army (NPA) National Operations Command Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos.

He said this feat demoralized the NPA nationwide, resulting in the mass surrender of communist rebels.

“I am confident that we can comply with the deadline of President Rodrigo Duterte. I take confidence in my experience here at 4th Infantry Division and its recent accomplishments that saw the demise of the CTG’s top leaders in Northern Mindanao,” he added.

Centino previously served as commander of the 26th Infantry Battalion and 401st Infantry Brigade before being appointed as head of the 4th Infantry Division.

After his talks to the troops, the AFP chief joined Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary for Regional Operations in Mindanao Eugenio R. Pipo Jr. and Philippine Army commander Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. in the inauguration and blessing of the new 4th Infantry Division administration building and the site groundbreaking for the new Camp Evangelista Station Hospital.

These projects are part of the Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) convergence program of the DPWH and DND.

Centino also visited a remote forward base of the 8th Infantry Battalion in Barangay St. Peter, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

“As your Chief of Staff, I assure you that the AFP will continue to give its full support for the completion of the projects that are of great benefit to our troops and the surrounding communities in your area of operation,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency