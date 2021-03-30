﻿NorMin supporters wish Duterte to serve PH beyond 2022

Supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte gathered at the Rodelsa Circle here on Sunday to celebrate his 76th birthday.

An estimated crowd of 250 persons, belonging to various groups and civic organizations, turned up not just to greet Duterte but also to urge him to run for vice president next year.

The well-wishers came from the different provinces and cities of Northern Mindanao, said John Asuncion, a volunteer who helped organize the event.

Asuncion said they are hoping the President will see the video of their gathering.

“It is our desire that he will know our appeal to him to run as vice president, and that perhaps he will consider it,” he added.

The face mask-wearing attendees brought tarpaulin streamers with birthday greetings and others with “Run Digong Run, VP 2022.”

Prior to the event, organizers met with the participating groups to remind them to observe health protocols, especially the wearing of masks.

“We made it clear that only 20 persons per organization will be allowed at the site. We had to limit the number of participants to comply with the health protocols,” Asuncion said.

The attendees gathered in small groups around the rotunda, with only an acacia tree providing protection from the heat.

After a brief program, the groups joined a caravan that went around the city’s major thoroughfares.

Source: Philippines News Agency