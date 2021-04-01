﻿NorMin supporters wish Duterte to serve PH beyond 2022

Supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte gathered at the Rodelsa Circle here on Sunday to celebrate his 76th birthday.

An estimated crowd of 250 persons, belonging to various groups and civic organizations, turned up not just to greet Duterte but also to urge him to run for vice president next year.

The well-wishers came from the different provinces and cities of Northern Mindanao, said John Asuncion, a volunteer who helped organize the event.

Asuncion said they are hoping the President will see the video of their gathering.

“It is our desire that he will know our appeal to him to run as vice president, and that perhaps he will consider it,” he added.

The face mask-wearing attendees brought tarpaulin streamers with birthday greetings and others with “Run Digong Run, VP 2022.”

Prior to the event, organizers met with the participating groups to remind them to observe health protocols, especially the wearing of masks.

“We made it clear that only 20 persons per organization will be allowed at the site. We had to limit the number of participants to comply with the health protocols,” Asuncion said.

The attendees gathered in small groups around the rotunda, with only an acacia tree providing protection from the heat.

After a brief program, the groups joined a caravan that went around the city’s major thoroughfares.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Ngannou captures UFC heavyweight title with KO

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title with a devastating knockout in Las Vegas, Nevada in the UFC 260 main event late Saturday.

At the beginning of the second round, Cameroon-born Ngannou struck with a jab and a straight punch to ground Miocic. Ngannou dropped another hammer fist, but it was already over and he became the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

“I don’t know if I can find the vocabulary to express this, but it feels so amazing,” said Ngannou after the fight.

Three years ago, Miocic won the fight against Ngannou with a lopsided decision.

Saturday’s bout was Ngannou’s second chance to win, and he delivered.

Source: Philippines News Agency