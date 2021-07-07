﻿Nograles hopes next gov’t will continue Duterte admin programs

Although projects and programs under the Duterte administration may not all be completed by 2022, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Wednesday is hopeful that the next government will carry on these plans.

He said all Cabinet clusters have set targets for different programs and projects so it is expected that the next administration will continue implementing them.

“In each and every cluster, mayroong mga (there are) targets, may mga (there are) objectives, activities, plans, projects, and programs that we hope that the next administration can continue,” he said during the pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) virtual presser hosted by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Nograles, who is also chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger, said he is particularly hopeful that the next administration would also prioritize efforts to implement the country’s National Food Policy, which aims to eradicate hunger in the country by 2030.

“Sana naman po kung sino yung susunod na administrasyon ay ipagpatuloy po nila kung ano ang nakalagay sa ating National Food Policy road map at kung maari pa nilang i-enhance, mas mabuti po (I hope that whoever is in the next administration would continue what is in our National Food Policy road map and if they can enhance it, the better). I hope that they will also stay committed to ending hunger and malnutrition in the country,” he said.

In January 2019, Duterte signed an executive order (EO) creating a task force to fast-track the government’s campaign to fight hunger.

Member-agencies of the task force include the departments of Social Welfare, Agriculture, Agrarian Reform, Budget, Education, Environment, Health, Labor, Local Government, Trade, and Science; Presidential Communications Operations Office; National Economic and Development Authority; and, Commission on Higher Education.

The task force is mandated to ensure that government policies, initiatives, and projects on attaining zero hunger will be “coordinated, responsive, and effective.”

To achieve zero hunger in the Philippines by 2030, there should be a 25-percent reduction in hunger incidence every two and a half years.

Duterte has pledged to beef up efforts to provide a “comfortable life” for all Filipinos

Source: Philippines News Agency