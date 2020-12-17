﻿NoCot town ranks 16th among most competitive towns

For the second time around, the local government of Kabacan in North Cotabato was included in this year’s competitive municipalities in the country by the National Competitiveness Council (NCC).

“The credit should go to all the workers of the municipal government as well as the people they have been serving,” Kabacan Mayor Herlo Guzman Jr said in a statement on Thursday.

Kabacan was ranked as the 16th most competitive town from 489 municipalities and cities nationwide. Last year, the town was ranked 23rd by the NCC-Philippines on its list.

“Amid the pandemic, Kabacan has been working doubly hard to ensure that the ‘new normal’ situation will not affect the local government’s services to its constituents,” Guzman said.

“Special mention to the cooperation and good relationship of Kabacan’s tri-people of Christians, Muslims and Indigenous Peoples,” he added.

He said the entry of more investments in town this year was a “vote of confidence” of investors to the local government unit.

The mayor vowed to improve governance based on the local government’s four pillars: economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency.

