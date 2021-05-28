﻿NoCot rebuilds damaged hanging bridge in agro-town

More than a month after flash floods devastated infrastructures in Makilala, North Cotabato, the provincial government has completed one damaged hanging bridge in the town.

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco said Friday the hanging bridge in Barangay Sta. Felomina, Makilala has been repaired by the provincial engineering office and the Department of Public Works and Highways – 12.

“The people can now safely cross the bridge, including their agricultural projects in going to the market,” Catamco said after receiving the completion report from Engr. Domingo Doyongan, acting provincial engineer.

Aside from people, the new bridge, described by locals as heavy-duty, can also carry heavy loads like motorbikes used as “habal-habal” or motor cabs.

Edna Bacalmo, a farmer and resident of Sta. Felomina village, said that with the bridge already repaired, she can now resume delivering her farm products to the town center.

“Rice, corn, and vegetables are currently in demand in the market nowadays. We can now reconnect with our many ‘suki’ (regular buyers) in the market,” she told reporters here in the vernacular.

A heavy downpour on April 10, 2021, set off flash floods that hit communities along the Malasila River, destroying homes and properties.

The sudden flooding also damaged a newly built dike in Makilala that led to the overflow of water into the communities.

