﻿NoCot power firm kicks off 50-km clearing ops for 69kV line

The Cotabato Electric Cooperative Inc. on Wednesday launched here the annual massive clearing operation of its 69-kilovolt (kV) power line to ensure power reliability initially covering the 50-kilometer stretch of the highway between Makilala and Tulunan towns.

Godofredo B. Homez, Cotelco general manager said, the activity targets to trim down vegetations within the standard perimeter of the light poles to avoid line disruptions that can lead to power outages.

Based on guidelines, at least three meters from the pole must be cleared from any potential obstructions such as trees, tree branches, and permanent structures underneath.

“Vegetation is the primary cause of power interruptions, this will also serve as a precautionary measure to guarantee public safety against electrocution,” he said.

The activity will focus on the Cotelco 69-kV line traversing Tulunan and Makilala towns in North Cotabato – with Datu Paglas town in adjacent Maguindanao province in between – for an estimated distance of 50 kilometers.

Homez said they combined Cotelco maintenance and technical units to speed up the operation and to avoid any untoward power loss during the activity.

Cotelco also sought the help of local government units and barangay officials to guide line-clearing teams on getting permission from the private landowners in allowing them to enter their premises.

“Electricity is considered essential especially amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic where the vaccination campaign continues and this season of Christmas,” Homez said.

