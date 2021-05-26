﻿NoCot official gets Covid-19, calls on public to get jabs

MATALAM, North Cotabato – A town councilor here announced Wednesday she is infected with coronavirus disease 2019 Covid-19) and urged her constituents to get vaccinated whenever they can.

“As I begin my Covid (RT-PCR Positive) journey today, I have come to a sense of enlightenment that God has a purpose and the realization that protocols are there to be strictly followed,” Councilor April Babol said on her Facebook Page.

“Now, I have learned my lesson and wish wholeheartedly that nobody will go through the same thing,” Babol, a registered nurse, added.

She appealed to all individuals who had close contact with her in the last 10 days to observe and monitor themselves for any symptoms such as fever and cough.

She also encouraged those who have no symptoms but came in close contact with her directly or indirectly to coordinate with the local government unit to arrange for proper treatment and care.

“I also encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can to avoid severity. I received my second shot just in time and was blessed to fall into the ‘mild symptoms’ category,” she said.

Babol could not say where and when did she contract the virus.

She attended the Sangguniang Bayan session on Monday and felt some symptoms. She submitted herself for swab test along with other town legislators–it was only her who tested positive.

“As I am receiving proper care in a hospital, I am shifting all my focus to getting better. Please continue to wear your masks and get vaccinated,” Babol said

