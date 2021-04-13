﻿NoCot ‘not ready’ for face-to-face classes

KIDAPAWAN CITY — North Cotabato Gov. Nancy A. Catamco said she does not support the pilot testing of face-to-face classes in selected public schools in the province, pointing to a possible surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

“The province is not yet ready for face-to-face classes due to the continuing threat of Covid-19 that might infect the children,” Catamco told reporters here Friday.

The governor pointed out that the provincial government-run district hospitals are still improving their capacity to combat Covid-19.

“I am not fully against it, but we need to delay the proposed (face-to-face) mode of classes to prepare our health front-liners and facilities for this,” she said.

On Thursday, the governor met with some top officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) – North Cotabato Schools’ Division Office headed by Chief Education Program Supervisor Elipidio B. Daquipil for the plan.

She urged the provincial DepEd officials to review the proposed method amid the current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, particularly in the National Capital Region, and the entry of new Covid-19 variants that infect people faster.

“I am worried about the possible lockdown of our borders if the surge of Covid-19 cases happen and could hamper our health and economic viability,” Catamco said.

She added that teachers in the province are not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 as the current priority list focuses on health workers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency