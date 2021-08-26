﻿NoCot mayor to present good practices in DILG water project

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) central office has chosen the local government unit (LGU) here as this year’s presenter to the National Knowledge Forum on Good Practices in Water Project of the agency.

Ivy Cervantes, municipal local government operations officer, confirmed this Tuesday following the turnover on July 16 of PHP18 million worth of DILG-funded water projects under the Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig Para sa Lahat (SALINTUBIG) program in three remote villages.

The recently inaugurated water projects included the Barangay Basak Water Supply Level III project jointly funded by the DILG amounting to PHP12.7 million with an LGU counterpart of some PHP927,469; the expansion of the Water Supply Level III project in Barangay Pangao-an worth PHP2.2 million with PHP200,000 LGU counterpart; and the rehabilitation of the Water Supply Level II at Barangay Imamaling worth PHP2.8 million with PHP862,446 as LGU counterpart.

The projects would benefit some 6,000 households in the recipient barangays.

“In the upcoming national conference, Mayor Florenito Gonzaga will present and share their experiences and strategies about the project implementation in his area,” she said.

Cervantes could not say when the national conference would take place later this year, as it will depend on the directive that will be recommended by the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Before the still unscheduled national forum, Gonzaga will first make his appearance to present the good practices before the local chief executives in Region 12 through a limited number of conference participants next month.

The regional activity aims to capture best practices of Magpet that can be applied in other town recipients, Cervantes said.

Cervantes added Magpet has been a consistent recipient of the DILG-funded projects in the last eight years due to its consistent, timely, and prompt submission of documents.

For his part, Gonzaga has extended his gratitude to the DILG leadership in its unrelenting grants to augment his vision of development particularly in remote communities and marginalized sectors.

“This is an opportunity to impart our knowledge and strategies on the efficient use of the projects by maximizing our local resources,” Gonzaga said.

The DILG still has several ongoing projects here including farm-to-market roads and the PHP15-million SALINTUBIG water project in Barangay Kinarum.

