﻿NoCot healthcare workers receive first shots

In compliance with the national vaccination program directives, healthcare front-liners in North Cotabato will be the first to be immunized by the Department of Health in Region 12 (DOH-12) to ensure they can safely attend to coronavirus disease 2019 patients.

Governor Nancy Catamco said in an interview that front-liners got the vaccines starting Sunday.

North Cotabato received 441 vaccines, according to Dr. Edvir Jane Montañer, DOH-12 immunization program manager.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, provincial health chief, also said the vaccines are safely stored in a facility within the provincial health hospital compound.

“M’lang District Hospital and Kabacan City hospital received 183 doses each, while the Kabacan Doctors and Cancer Hospital had 93, and the Anecito Pesante Memorial Hospital in Midsayap received 83 doses,” Rabaya said in an interview.

Catamco said succeeding vaccine deliveries will be for next-level recipients like senior citizens and other sectors vulnerable to the disease.

