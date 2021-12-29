﻿NoCot gov’t sends P6-M relief goods to typhoon-hit Caraga

The North Cotabato provincial government here has sent some PHP6 million worth of relief goods for Typhoon Odette victims in the Caraga region.

In a statement Tuesday, North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco said the assistance consisted of 3,000 bags of rice, 750 boxes of noodles, and 750 boxes of canned goods that will be distributed in the affected Caraga provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, and Agusan Del Norte, all severely hit by the typhoon.

“I am hoping that this would help our brothers in Caraga because they have also helped us in the past calamity that hit the province”, she said, referring to the aid given by Caraga leaders when a series of strong tremors struck North Cotabato in 2019.

On Monday, Catamco led the simple send-off ceremony of the relief assistance at the provincial capitol grounds attended by some local officials and employees.

The relief aid came from the stockpile of the North Cotabato Provincial Social Welfare and Development (PSWD), as part of its disaster preparedness measure.

The relief cargo was carried by some 20 dump trucks going to the Caraga provinces through the coordination of the PSWD.

Catamco has urged other local government units, non-government organizations, and residents in the province to share some of their resources to help the typhoon-stricken areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency