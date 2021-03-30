﻿NoCot farmers get P9.4-M worth of projects

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in North Cotabato turned over some PHP9.4-million worth of projects to Makilala farmers on Monday.

The projects consisted of the Rodero Rural Water System Level II; corn production, processing, and marketing sub-project; and banana production, processing, and marketing assistance.

Over the weekend, DAR-North Cotabato also turned over some PHP1.4-million worth of agro-support interventions to the Tibao Farmers Association (TFA) in M’lang, North Cotabato.

The projects are under the agency’s Mindanao Sustainable Agrarian and Agriculture Development (MinSAAD initiative.

Engr. Reynaldo Anfone, provincial agrarian reform program officer, said TFA received a four-wheel-drive diesel tractor with rotavator and trailer; 60 bags of fertilizers; 20 bags of rice seeds; 30 heads of high-breed goats; 10 kg monggo seeds; and eight tin cans of watermelon seeds.

TFA president Cenon Tamboon assured the DAR they “will manage the project well to sustain it.”

The Tibao farmers’ association is the only recipient of the major crop-based block farm productivity support program out of five targets in North Cotabato.

Source: Philippines News Agency