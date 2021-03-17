﻿NoCot drug suspect yields P102-K shabu, pistol

Authorities arrested a drug suspect in possession of PHP102,000 worth of shabu and a handgun in Banisilan, North Cotabato, the police provincial office reported Monday.

Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police director, said police operatives backed by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency nabbed Tanny Taup, 40, during the 5 a.m. anti-drug operation in Barangay Pantar, Banisilan on Sunday.

“Taup was a high-value target in Banisilan,” Villar said in a statement.

Armed with a search warrant, law enforcement authorities conducted a search operation in the house of Taup where they found 14 sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP102,000.

Also found in the suspect’s house was an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol with ammunition, Villar said.

The suspect, currently detained at the Banisilan police station, has been charged for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Source: Philippines News Agency