﻿NoCot cops step up drive after seizure of P2.4-M smuggled cigs

LIBUNGAN, North Cotabato – Police in North Cotabato have stepped up their operation against smugglers who have penetrated markets here for their cigarette contrabands.

In a statement Monday, Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, police director for Region 12, issued an order requiring all police units in North Cotabato to strengthen their checkpoints to put a stop to the entry of smuggled cigarettes in the area.

This came about after police operatives in this town seized over the weekend some PHP2.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes at the town public market.

“I commend Libungan municipal police station for their dedication to duty. The immediate response of our police officers, especially in implementing the law to maintain the peace and order, shows exemplary support to the organization,” Tagum said.

In a report submitted to the North Cotabato provincial police office, Capt. Razul Pandulo, Libungan police chief, said they managed to seize 4,800 reams of various brands of cigarettes with an estimated market value of PHP2.4 million on Friday afternoon in the town market.

Pandulo said his office received a tip about an ongoing transaction between smugglers and traders at the town public market about the contraband and acted swiftly on it.

“We set up an entrapment operation but the smugglers managed to escape, leaving behind the imported cigarettes,” he said.

Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police director, said it was the third time policemen in the province had prevented the smuggling of cigarettes in the past two months.

Last month, the police seized about PHP5.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate operations in Makilala and Aleosan towns. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency