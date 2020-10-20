﻿NoCot beefs up drive against measles

Health authorities in North Cotabato will intensify their campaign against measles following the higher number of cases recorded from January to October this year compared to the same period last year.

The North Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) recorded 211 cases of measles with 11 fatalities, including six deaths from the town of Kabacan, one in Alamada, and another in Carmen as of Oct. 15.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, North Cotabato provincial health chief, said health front-liners, especially the barangay health workers, would participate in the monthlong measles-rubella supplemental immunization activity starting Oct. 26 up to Nov. 25.

Speaking during Monday’s news conference on the launching of the monthlong activity, Dr. Edvir Montañer of Department of Health-Region 12 said the region-wide number of measles infections is now 411 cases.

“This is bordering the outbreak of the disease,” Montañer said, thus the need for massive vaccination.

Montañer added that the department’s monthlong activity aims to cover 463,675 children aged nine months old to five years old in the region.

She said there would be no house-to-house immunization this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccinations are to take place in immunization posts in the villages.

In North Cotabato, provincial officials have urged parents of children nine-month-old and above to bring them to the nearest health station as soon as possible to prevent getting the virus from other patients in the community.

“We are not setting aside the campaign against measles and protect our children from the equally dangerous disease,” North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco said in a statement Monday.

She also advised parents to observe minimum health protocols in going to health stations. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency