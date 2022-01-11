﻿No violators on 1st day of Comelec gun ban in Soccsksargen

The Regional Monitoring Action Center (REMAC) of the Police Regional Office in Soccsksargen (PRO-12) has not logged any violator nor untoward incident during the first day of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban in the region.

The 150-day nationwide gun ban concerning the upcoming national and local elections in May took effect midnight of January 9.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, the PRO-12 director, said they have deployed police personnel for the election gun ban and everything went well so far in the inspection process at checkpoints.

“Civilians are also reminded that they are prohibited from bringing their firearms outside unless they have secured a valid certificate of authority from the Committee on Ban on Firearms and Security Concerns,” Tagum said in a statement Monday.

Before the gun ban implementation, PRO 12 has set up checkpoints in strategic areas in the region to counter criminality and intensify police operations against loose firearms, deadly weapons, unauthorized security personnel, private armed groups, criminal elements, and wanted persons.

Tagum appealed to the public to be vigilant to prevent lawless elements from taking advantage of the gun ban and to adhere to the rules set by the government.

He said the police officers are committed to providing the people a community that is safe from any threats of lawlessness.

“Rest assured that we will also do our part to ensure that the national and local elections will be peaceful, safe, and secure,” Tagum said.

Under their resolution, Comelec checkpoints must have properly labeled signages, to inform the motorists of the checkpoint, must bear the name of the chief of police in the area, and should be positioned in a well-lit site.

Source: Philippines News Agency