﻿’No vax card, no entry’ policy to start in Maguindanao

Police authorities manning border quarantine checkpoints in this province will start implementing the “No Vaccination Card, No Entry” policy on Tuesday.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said the implementation of the new policy at border checkpoints was based on an executive order issued by the provincial government.

“We have given the public about two weeks about it, and we have conducted an information drive that starting tomorrow (Nov. 16) we will require vaccination cards for those coming to the province,” Bongcayao said in a radio interview Monday.

Bongcayao said those who have no vaccination cards must present negative results of the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test with a three-day effectivity.

“While the Covid-19 infections have slowed down, the threat of the disease remains,” he added.

He added that those who will just pass by or go to other areas but must get through the province’s major thoroughfares must also present a certification that they had been vaccinated.

Maguindanao is bounded by the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato and Lanao del Sur

Source: Philippines News Agency