﻿No to pork products from ASF-hit areas, Antique vendors reminded

The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) on Monday reminded anew retailers in the province not to sell and display pork-based products from areas affected by the African swine fever (ASF).

Dr. Marco Rafael Ardamil, head of the ProVet’s Public Health Division, made the remark as two of the 15 retail stores that they recently inspected in Libertad town were caught displaying pork-based canned goods from Luzon.

The surveillance operation was spearheaded by the local government unit (LGU) of Libertad with the assistance of the ProVet.

“The two retail stores were found to be displaying pork-based goods such as Mang Tomas sauce, Knorr pork cubes, Liver Spread, pork and beans, Batchoy cup noodles,” he said in an interview.

The entry of these items, which are being manufactured in Luzon which still has cases of ASF, is prohibited under the province’s Ordinance 2020-242.

The ordinance signed by Governor Rhodora Cadiao in December 2020 is part of the campaign to maintain the province’s ASF-free status.

“During the surveillance, the retailers were only reprimanded not to display pork-based food items again on their racks,” he said, adding that next time their items will already be confiscated and they will be penalized.

As provided for in the ordinance, a fine of not less than PHP1,000 but not exceeding PHP5,000 or imprisonment of not less than six months but not exceeding one year or both, upon the discretion of the court, will be imposed.

Ardamil also warned online sellers from attempting to sell pork-based food items in the province because it is also being prohibited.

“We also continuously monitor the online selling,” he said.

He said they also received information last June 7 from a concerned citizen about the attempted online selling of pork-based products to a customer in Antique.

However, the transaction did not push through as they were able to detect it ahead of time.

Source: Philippines News Agency