﻿No time to relax, Pasig City mayor reminds constituents

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto cautioned his constituents against thinking the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic is over.

In particular, he asked the working population to be extra careful so as not to bring the virus home.

“Aminin natin, nag-relax na tayong lahat (We should admit that we have relaxed too much). Caution fatigue is real. Let’s bring our guard back up. Sumunod sa (Observe the) basic health protocols,” Sotto wrote on his Facebook page Monday.

As of March 6, Pasig still has 304 active Covid-19 cases, mostly in the barangays of Pinagbuhatan (42), Rosario (28), and Bagong Ilog (27).

Sotto said the city cannot afford another enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status as “too many people will go hungry”.

“Because of its negative effects on our economy, thousands if not millions will be pushed deeper into poverty for years to come. ECQ was meant to flatten the curve while we strengthen our Covid response,” he added.

Sotto is still waiting for the recommendations of the city health department as to which villages would be placed under granular lockdowns.

The nationwide vaccination rollout, Sotto reminded, should not make the public complacent and minimum health standards must still be followed.

“Vaccine rollout is dependent on the global supply chain and national distribution,” he said.

Pasig allotted PHP300 million for its Covid-19 vaccination program. It signed a tripartite agreement with the national government and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for 400,000 doses.

“Unang prayoridad po ang (Our priority) are healthcare (front-liners). Our efforts continue,” he said.

