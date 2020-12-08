﻿No substandard housing projects under PRRD’s term: Del Rosario

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Eduardo del Rosario on Tuesday said there are no substandard housing projects under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Del Rosario made this assurance in a DHSUD’s virtual meeting with its Key Shelter Agencies (KSAs), vowing anew to provide adequate, resilient, and affordable homes for Filipino people.

“We will never build substandard houses and projects, and never in this administration that we will be accused of building substandard housing units or projects,” he said.

Aside from building good quality houses, he said the housing department and its partner developers also make sure to create dynamic communities and to help and assist the poorest of the poor “so that they will have the capability and opportunity to have decent and affordable houses.”

“These are the three things that we must do as an established norm to ensure that the next administration will also continue to observe these housing principles,” del Rosario said.

He said DHSUD also aims to improve synchronization of efforts to create stronger convergence in addressing housing-related concerns among the National Housing Authority (NHA), Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), and National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC).

Del Rosario said the housing project must include much-improved housing design standards and provisions for basic utilities such as water and electricity.

He added that the locations of resettlement areas must be carefully studied, to ensure the safety of the housing beneficiaries from hazards and calamities.

Source: Philippines News agency