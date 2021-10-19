﻿No separate guidelines on kids’ vax enlistment: DOH-7

An official of the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 7 (Central Visayas) said on Monday there is no need for separate guidelines in the master-listing of children and adolescents aged 12-17 for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said this after learning that there are local government units that have not yet started the master-listing of their residents under this age group due to “lack of guidelines”.

She said there will be enough vaccines for the youth aged 12-17.

Loreche said separate guidelines need not be issued in the enlistment as “this is just a matter of gathering basic information”.

“The list should be ready for downloading to the VIMS/VAS (vaccine information management system/vaccine administration system) as soon as the go signal from national level is released,” she told the Philippine News Agency.

Loreche, however, said the national government has not informed them on the brand of vaccine to be used for children.

Cebu City Health Department head Dr. Jeffrey Ibones said based on the 2019 census, the city has around 198,000 children and young adults aged 10-19 years old.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama earlier said he would direct the vaccine board here to conduct the master-listing of children for inoculation.

Source: Philippines News Agency