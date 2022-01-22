﻿No retrenchment for PH’s biggest bus firm

The country’s largest bus firm, the Yanson Group of Bus Companies, with principal office in this city will not resort to retrenchment despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Matriarch Olivia Yanson, corporate secretary and treasurer, said in a statement on Friday all their 18,000 employees have been “suffering financially” due to the pandemic.

“Our operations had been greatly affected. Despite the global crisis, my youngest son, Leo Rey, the president and chief executive officer of our company, makes sure that no employee will be retrenched,” she added.

The elder Yanson, who is turning 88 this coming Sunday, said in the past two years, their employees have “lived within the means of our daily operations”.

The Yanson Group, whose units ply across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, owns Vallacar Transit Inc., Ceres Liner Travel and Tours Inc., Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc., Bachelor Express Inc. and Southern Star Bus Transport Inc.

The younger Yanson, who sits as chairman of the board and president of the five bus firms, said they remain committed to providing the riding public with the most reliable means of public transportation.

“We continue to be steadfast in our goal to serve the Filipino people,” he said, adding that the Yanson Group is looking forward to pushing the boundaries in providing quality transportation to every Filipino traveler amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Olivia said flagship company Vallacar Transit Inc. remains apolitical in the local elections and has not endorsed anyone running in Negros Occidental.

In a statement, she dismissed reports that she is supporting a particular local candidate, saying she has been “maliciously dragged” into the issue.

She added her late husband Ricardo had been “resolute in his stand that the company would never be involved in any political party” and would just want to “establish a harmonious relationship with any political aspirant for the best interests of the city and province”.

The Yanson family though is known to be a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, who was the guest of honor during Olivia’s 86th birthday celebration here two years ago.

In 2019, the Yansons hit the headlines after Olivia’s six children figured in the still ongoing intra-corporate battle involving the family-owned bus company.

A Bacolod court later appointed the matriarch as special administrator of the estate of her husband in an order dated Oct. 21, 2021. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency