﻿No replacements yet for 3 retiring Comelec execs

Malacañang has yet to release information regarding the appointment of a new Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair and two commissioners.

Comelec Chair Sheriff Abas and Commissioners Rowena Guanzon, and Antonio Kho Jr. are set to retire in February, or three months before the May 9 national and local polls.

“Wala pa pong advice from the Palace (No advice from the Palace yet), but obviously the President understands the importance of appointing the new Comelec commissioners immediately after the end of term, itong mga (these) present Comelec commissioners at iyong (and the) chair, especially with the upcoming elections,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, said Tuesday in a virtual media briefing.

Nograles emphasized that President Rodrigo Duterte knows the importance of appointing successors of the outgoing Comelec officials.

“But so far, no word from the President yet as kung sino (as to who), so let’s just wait until the further announcement,” he added.

Abas was apppointed as commissioner by the late President Benigno Aquino III in 2015 and as chair by Duterte in 2017, in lieu of the impeached Andres Bautista.

Guanzon, who presides over the First Division, and Bautista were also Aquino appointees.

Guanzon tweeted on Monday that Commissioner Socorro Inting, the most senior among the remaining poll body officials, will be acting chair pending the appointment of Abas’ replacement.

