﻿No plans for new lockdown in Manila City

Contrary to social media posts, the city government of Manila does not have any plans to re-impose new lockdowns in any part of the city until the end of 2020.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso clarified this on Friday during his weekly Capital Report over Facebook live.

Manila is still under general community quarantine.

“Walang planong mag-lockdown ang pamahalaang-lungsod except kung me mangyaring hindi maganda. Unless magpabaya kayo, baka mapilitan tayo (The city government does not have any plans except if something unfortunate happens. Unless you become careless, the city government might be forced to do so),” Domagoso said.

He also called on residents not to believe every news they hear, and to listen only to valid ones and to the official social media accounts of the city government.

He said the city government officials are serious about the problems and negative effects of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and that they are trying to make programs that will keep their constituents safe.

“Hindi rin ako mapagkatulog dahil natatakot ako para sa inyo, na may ma- impeksyon sa inyo (I am already having sleepless nights because I fear for your safety, that you may be infected),” he said.

Mobile home service Covid-19 swab test

In line with the city government’s Covid-19 mass testing approach, Domagoso announced that residents may now be tested in their own homes via its mobile home service free swab testing.

He said the people need not travel or leave their homes to be able to undergo and be swabbed.

The mayor said the Manila Health Department (MHD) has started to carry out a door-to-door service of Covid-19 swab testing using e-trikes.

Currently, Manila’s Covid-19 cases have been on the downward trend, and that the hospital and quarantine facilities occupancy rate in terms of beds dedicated for Covid-19 cases is now at 25 percent.

The total Covid-19 confirmed cases in the city is at 23,452 while the number of recoveries is at 22,378.

Source: Philippines News agency