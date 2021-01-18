﻿No place for ‘addicts’ in PNP, Sinas warns

Two rookie police officers are now facing dismissal proceedings after they tested positive for illegal drugs during a random drug test, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Sunday.

Sinas has ordered the pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings against Patrolman Reyland Lacap Intal of Olongapo City Mobile Force Company and Patrolman Benhur S. Ismael of the 2nd Sulu Provincial Mobile Force Company, both found positive for drug use.

The two police non-commissioned officers have been disarmed and placed under restrictive custody by their respective units while investigation is underway, he added.

“If left undetected, these two police rookies will continue with their drug use and perhaps influence others. They will have to go because there is no place for addicts in the PNP,” Sinas said in a statement on Sunday.

Intal and Ismael were tested positive for the use of marijuana and shabu, respectively, and now facing administrative cases filed before the regional investigative bodies.

Earlier, Sinas has ordered the surprise drug testing of all police personnel under the ongoing internal cleansing program.

A total of 16,839 police officers have been penalized since 2016 under the PNP’s internal cleansing program to rid its ranks of scalawags.

Data showed that 4,784 police personnel have been dismissed from the service, 8,349 have been suspended, and 1,803 have been reprimanded.

Other punishments included demotion, forfeiture of salary, restriction, and withholding of privileges.

Some 564 PNP personnel have also been removed for involvement in illegal drugs

Source: Philippines News agency