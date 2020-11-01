﻿No new Covid-19 cases, deaths among overseas Pinoys

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported no new recoveries, cases, and deaths from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among Filipinos abroad.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said the total number of recovered cases remains 7,279, the overall tally of cases is 11,244, while the death toll stood at 817.

Meanwhile, about 3,148 Filipinos overseas are still undergoing treatment.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency