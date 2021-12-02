﻿No new Covid-19 case among cops; recoveries top 42K

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, keeping its active case tally at 45.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the PNP Health Service also recorded nine new recoveries, raising the tally to 42,028 out of a total of 42,198 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll, meanwhile, remains at 125.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated PNP personnel are placed at 93.52 percent, which is equivalent to 211,176.

About 12,744 personnel or 5.64 percent have already received their first dose while 1,883 personnel or 0.83 percent remain unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) lauded all police officers for the peaceful conduct of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national Covid-19 vaccination days, which began on Monday and will end on Wednesday.

Based on the latest data, NCRPO personnel are currently securing 224 participating vaccination sites all over Metro Manila in areas covered by the Southern Police District, Northern Police District, Eastern Police District, Quezon City Police District, and the Manila Police District.

Manned and secured by more than 1,016 police officers, these vaccination sites have so far catered to more than 261,138 individuals as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, 146 more police officers from the PNP Medical Reserve Force and Health Service were also deployed.

“Getting vaccinated increases our confidence to see our family this Christmas season. In support of this endeavor, (the) NCRPO is full-force ready to participate and render service to secure and aid in the speedy and safe National Vaccination Days,” NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency