﻿No more areas under TCWS no. 3 as ‘Ulysses’ exits Luzon

Based on the weather bureau’s 2 p.m. bulletin on Thursday, there are no more areas under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 3 as Typhoon Ulysses accelerated while moving over the West Philippine Sea WPS).

“Ulysses” is moving westward at 35 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The typhoon packs a maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

TCWS no. 2 is still hoisted over the western portion of Pangasinan (Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda), Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Marilao, Pandi, Meycauayan City, Bocaue, Balagtas, Plaridel, Obando, Bulacan, Guiguinto, Malolos City, Pulilan, Calumpit, Paombong, Hagonoy), Metro Manila, Cavite, the southwestern portion of Batangas (Talisay, San Nicolas, Laurel, Agoncillo, Taal, Santa Teresita, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, Alitagtag, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tingloy), and the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island. These areas will continue experiencing damaging gale to storm-force winds.

The southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Bantay, Santa Catalina, Vigan City, Caoayan, Santa, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Burgos, San Esteban, San Emilio, Quirino, Cervantes, Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Sigay, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Santa Lucia, Galimuyod, Candon City, Banayoyo, Santiago, Lidlidda), La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the southwestern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Manabo, San Isidro, Bangued, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin), the western portion of Mountain Province (Bontoc, Sadanga, Sagada, Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao), the western portion of Ifugao (Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Hungduan, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lamut, Kiangan), Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the northern and western portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Dolores, Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Sampaloc, Real, General Nakar, Infanta), Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Batangas, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan) , and the rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao) remain under TCWS no. 1. These areas will have strong breeze to near gale conditions.

PAGASA forecast moderate to heavy rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island until Thursday night.

Light to moderate, with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Samar provinces, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon, it added.

Rough to very high seas continue over the seaboards of areas under TCWS and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar.

Rough to high seas will prevail over the remaining seaboards of northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands and the seaboards of Romblon and Bicol Region not under TCWS.

Sea travel is risky for all types of vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas continue over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency