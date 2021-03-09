﻿No major adverse reactions to Covid-19 jab in Cebu: DOH-7

The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Monday said it has not monitored significant adverse event reactions from more than a thousand front-liners at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) who have received the CoronaVac jabs.

DOH-7 chief pathologist, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, said there were only 42 healthcare workers (HCWs), or 3 percent of the 1,397 vaccinees who reported post-inoculation complaints but not all of these were related to the vaccines.

The data was taken from the VSMMC’s inoculation center from March 4–7.

“Let me explain it this way, what they feel like light-headedness, headache or pain on the injection site or dizziness may not be caused by the vaccine itself. The vaccine will take time in the body to have the precise reaction. They may be incidental findings,” Loreche said.

Most of the reactions recorded by the DOH-7 are pain in the vaccination arm area.

Other complaints were light-headedness, dizziness, feeling tired, numbness in vaccination site, itching, hypertension, headache and fainting.

Loreche, regional Covid-19 spokesperson, said the vaccinee’s failure to take a meal before inoculation and those who have fear of injection would normally experience issues like dizziness after getting the vaccine jab.

“There are adverse events which we may feel even with other vaccines. It’s not fair to connect those issues to the Sinovac vaccines,” she said in mixed Cebuano and English.

More vaccines for the region

Loreche said they are expecting an initial delivery of 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines within the week.

The UK-made vaccines intended for the elderly healthcare workers in the region will be taken from the more than 500,000 doses that arrived in Manila from the COVAX facility.

Loreche said Cebu has so far received a total of 14,680 doses of CoronaVac, the vaccines made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in two batches.

Source: Philippines News Agency