﻿No local transmission of Omicron variant in PH yet: NVOC

The government has not yet recorded a community transmission of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) coronavirus variant amid its emergence in the Philippines, an official of the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) said Thursday.

Dr. Kezia Lorraine Rosario of NVOC, however, said the threat that the newly detected Omicron variant would spread locally remains, despite the continuing downtrend in the country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Rosario warned the public not to be complacent.

“Ito rin iyong isang news na (This is one news that) we are very thankful of. However, with the entrance of Omicron in the Philippines, in the country, even though hindi pa tayo naka-report na there is a community transmission na, ito ‘yung tinitingnan din natin (this is what we are looking at) that we need really to prepare for Omicron as soon as possible and we should not let our guards down,” she said at the Laging Handa briefing.

Rosario said the national government has re-strategized its plans and course of action to address a possible surge in cases due to the variant as early as last week.

“Even though medyo low iyong cases natin ngayon (we have low cases) and we are very thankful for that, but we need to ensure na ma-address din natin iyong Omicron (that we will be able to address the Omicron threat),” she added.

Rosario said vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. has called for a meeting with all the concerned agencies, regional offices, and members of the task forces “to address and to make plans against the threat of the Omicron variant.”

“We are planning in all areas whether it be in the response and the vaccination, kung paano natin paghandaan (on how we will prepare for this), even though that we’re now enjoying the low cases,” she added.

The Philippines has so far logged three cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

