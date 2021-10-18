﻿No Filipino hurt in deadly Beirut clashes: Embassy

No Filipino has been hurt in what was described as the “worst street violence” in more than a decade in Beirut, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon said Friday.

“The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon reports that no Filipino was hurt in the recent street violence that rocked Beirut yesterday. The Embassy continues to monitor the developing situation,” it said.

The clashes erupted as supporters of the Hezbollah and Amal movements demand the dismissal of Judge Tarke Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut port explosion that killed 215 people last year.

Local reports said the protest began outside the Palace of Justice that escalated when heavy gunfire broke out, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.

In its statement, the embassy reminded the Filipino community that Lebanon is still under Alert Level 2 (restriction phase) due to its current political-economic situation.

It urged all Filipino nationals to be vigilant and avoid non-essential travels and crowded areas at this time.

In case of emergencies, the Filipino community may get in touch with the embassy through +961 7085-8086 and beirut.pe@dfa.gov.ph.

Source: Philippines News Agency