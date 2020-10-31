﻿No Filipino casualties in Turkey earthquake: DFA

No Filipino casualties were reported in Turkey after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on October 30, sending structures crashing down in nearby coastal towns, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

“The Philippine Embassy in Ankara sought out news from the Filipino community groups under its jurisdiction and has so far not received any reports of casualties or injuries,” it said in a statement.

In separate tweets, Philippine Ambassador to Ankara Raul Hernandez said about 24 people were killed in the earthquake, with more than 800 others injured.

He said search and rescue operations continue in nine collapsed buildings and that local authorities are assisting people affected by the earthquake and a mini tsunami.

“We continue to feel quite strong aftershocks here. No reports of Filipino casualties. Our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by this quake,” he said.

“We are in solidarity with Turkey in these trying times,” he added.

The DFA, meanwhile, said it would continue to monitor the situation in Turkey and stands ready to extend assistance to all Filipinos affected by the earthquake.

There at least 3,063 Filipinos in Turkey as of December 2019.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY