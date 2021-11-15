﻿No exemption in refresher course for driver’s license renewal

Drivers have to undergo a refresher course as a requirement for renewal of their licenses even if they are already experienced, the Land Transportation Office-10 (LTO-10) here reminded.

Nelson Manaloto, LTO-10 regional director, said in a statement Sunday, that the comprehensive driver’s education (CDE) being implemented by the Department of Transportation will not put a burden on drivers, contrary to criticisms from some transport groups opposing the mandatory refresher course.

“It’s not actually burdensome to the drivers as they have choices,” he said, referring to the free CDE course that drivers access through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal (https://portal.lto.gov.ph/).

The LTMS is a new system that allows online applications of new and renewed driver’s licenses under various restrictions.

An electronic device, such as computer tablet, laptop, or mobile phone, may be used when applying for a driver’s license renewal.

Another option for the registrant is to visit the Driver’s Education Center at the LTO-10 office in Barangay Bulua to apply for free.

Manaloto emphasized the services in the LTMS portal are free. All the applicants have to do is create an account and follow the procedures.

Registrants are required to watch a visual presentation on basic defensive driving, road courtesy, traffic rules, and regulations for five hours.

After watching the video, the applicants will answer a set of 25 questions. Those who garner at least 13 correct answers will pass and are eligible for the issuance of a license.

Drivers who have not have committed any violation prior to application can avail of the renewed license valid for 10 years.

“This rollout of CDE is for issuance of the license. If you have a violation for the past five years, it can be renewed, but as an incentive, validity is good for 10 years for law-abiding drivers,” Manaloto said.

While the driver’s education at LTO is free, the license fee is PHP589 and the computer fee PHP68.

The LTO has also extended the validity of driver’s and conductor’s licenses, medical certificates, and student permit for two months in consideration of quarantine restrictions.

Those that expired in October will be valid until December 31; those that expired in November until Jan. 31, 2022; and those expiring in December will be honored until Feb. 28, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency