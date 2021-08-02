﻿No discussion on voter registration extension: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said there is no discussion on the possible extension of the voter registration despite the reimposition of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila from Aug. 6 to 20.

“The Commission en banc has not – repeat NOT – discussed the possibility of extension of the voter registration period,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a Viber message to reporters.

The Comelec earlier announced that it would suspend the voter registration in the National Capital Region during the ECQ implementation.

Jimenez admitted that the reimposition of the strictest quarantine classification will affect the voter registration for the 2022 national and local elections.

He said the voter registration sites in Metro Manila remain open until Aug. 5.

“Voter Registration will continue until Thursday, in areas currently conducting voter registration operations,” he said.

The nationwide voter registration will run until Sept. 30 this year.

Aside from registration of new voters, the Comelec is also accepting other applications for transfer from other city/municipality, transfer within the same city/municipality, transfer with deactivation, transfer with reactivating and correction of entries, transfer with correction of entries.

The Office of Election Officers (OECs) also accepting applications for change of name/correction of entries, inclusion of record in the Book of Voters, reinstatement of name in the list of voters, and transfer from overseas absentee voting.

Applications for registration and other requests may be filed at all OECs in the city/municipality where the applicants reside, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency