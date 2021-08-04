﻿No case of Covid-19 Delta variant in Bacolod City: CHO

The City Health Office (CHO) said on Thursday there is no recorded case of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Delta variant in this city.

The clarification was issued by Dr. Edwin Miraflor, officer-in-charge of the CHO, after reports surfaced identifying Bacolod as having recorded the more transmissible variant.

“We don’t have the Delta variant in Bacolod, according to the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit reports,” Miraflor said in a statement issued through the city government.

He added that in Bacolod, recorded were cases of Covid-19 Alpha, Beta, and Theta or P.3 variants although he did not provide the figures.s

Earlier, Dr. Daphynie Teorima, spokesperson of Department of Health-Western Visayas (DOH-6), said in a radio interview that a Delta variant case has been reported in a “Sitio Bacolod” in Iloilo Province, which she later clarified as not in Bacolod City.

On Tuesday, DOH-6 regional director Adriano Suba-an said among the present Covid-19 variants of concern in Western Visayas are 15 positive for the Alpha (B.1.17) and 23 for the Beta (B.1.351).

Four tested positive for the P.3 (Theta) variant, classified as under “alert for monitoring” by the World Health Organization due to “decreased and sporadic detection”, but the locations of these four cases are still being verified.

“The Alpha and Beta variants, however, are classified as variants of concern due to its increased transmissibility,” Suba-an said.

In the past week, the DOH-6 said three local cases of the highly contagious Delta variant were detected in Iloilo City, Antique, and Cabatuan, Iloilo while one case in Manila but was tagged to Barotac Nuevo, also in Iloilo.

Source: Philippines News Agency