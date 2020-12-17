﻿No big ‘fiestas’ in Manila: Isko

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso warned organizers of big events such as ‘fiestas’ that mass gatherings remain prohibited in compliance with quarantine protocols amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Domagoso made the appeal in an interview Thursday, saying the threat of Covid-19 is still present, thus people must continue to follow the imposed minimum public health standard and cooperate with the government in its fight to mitigate the spread of the virus.

This early, Domagoso said he received information on groups of people who are already busy organizing festivities that will take place in the city in January.

“Dalawang malaking kapistahan sa Enero pa, pino-problema na natin di pa nga tapos ang Disyembre. Sa mga organizer, huwag nyo bibiruin si Covid-19, ‘wag na ‘wag dahil ni kami o sinuman dito, walang makapagbibigay ng garantiya na ligtas ang kapwa nating sumasampalataya o nananalig (There are two big fiestas this coming January, people are already worried about them when December is not over yet. To the organizers, do not joke about Covid-19, nobody, even us, can guaranty that those who have faith will not get the virus),” he said.

The city is home to two annual religious festivals in the country — the feast of the Black Nazarene every January 9 and the feast of Sto. Niño or the child Jesus Christ primarily celebrated in the districts of Tondo and Pandacan on the third Sunday of January.

“Wag kayong maniwala sa mga tolongges na okay na tayo. Maaaring okay sa numero pero meron pang panganib at pangamba. (Do not believe those who are saying that we are already okay. The numbers may be okay but the threat and the danger is still present),” Domagoso said.

Domagoso said that there is a time for everything as he appeals to every Manilenyo not to be complacent and take Covid-19 lightly.

He said while he wants every Manila resident to be happy most especially this Christmas season, saying they have a responsibility to protect their constituents and keep everyone healthy and safe from Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News agency