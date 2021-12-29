﻿NNC examines nutrition status of typhoon-hit kids in S. Leyte

Concerns have been raised over possible cases of acute malnutrition in Southern Leyte due to scarcity of nutritious food after Typhoon Odette.

National Nutrition Council (NNC) Eastern Visayas regional nutrition program coordinator Catalino Dotollo said such cases are expected due to the absence of nutrition-dense food in disaster-stricken communities.

“We have to take action to avert possible incidence of malnutrition in Southern Leyte especially that the province has been the top performer among provinces in terms of nutrition programs in the region,” Dotollo told the Philippine News Agency in an interview Tuesday.

In 2020, Southern Leyte listed 1,238 underweight and severely underweight children, accounting for only five percent of 0 to 5 years old children. In terms of stunting, some 2,775 children were identified or just 11.2 percent of the population.

The province has been noted as the best in lowering malnutrition and stunting prevalence for several years.

After the disaster, among the initial public health concerns among children in Southern Leyte are cases of measles and diarrhea particularly in the towns of Macrohon, and Malitbog.

Meanwhile, the NNC asked the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to provide basic nutrition commodities to affected areas to address health issues arising from the displacement of families.

The commodities consist of Vitamin A supplements, iron and folic supplements, iron syrup, zinc drops, and micronutrient powder.

“We expect the arrival of these commodities soon since a team from Unicef will be coming to Southern Leyte on December 29 and will stay there until January,” Dotollo added.

A team from NNC will also be sent to Southern Leyte to conduct a re-orientation on Philippine Integrated Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition to local health officials.

The agency also promotes exclusive breastfeeding for infants 0-6 months old. Breastmilk substitutes are not allowed and should not be included in the distribution of food packs, according to the official.

Local governments are also encouraged to promote proper personal hygiene, overall sanitation, safe and proper disposal of solid waste to prevent diseases.

Typhoon Odette crossed Southern Leyte on Dec. 16, 2021 affecting over 1 million residents in 1,203 villages in Eastern Visayas region.

Source: Philippines News Agency