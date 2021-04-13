﻿NMH adds 900 beds for mild Covid-19 cases

MANILA – The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) in Mandaluyong City will make available at least 900 more beds for patients with mild or moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) symptoms, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

“We are expanding our capacity to accommodate patients. In fact, we are opening today 900 plus beds at the National Center for Mental Health to allow us to admit mild and moderate cases,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino at the Laging Handa briefing.

Vergeire said the government also continues to open up modular hospitals in regions as Covid-19 cases overwhelm hospitals in Metro Manila.

“Mayroon na rin pong tinatayo na ekstensyon ng temporary treatment and monitoring facility para lang maka-accommodate ng mas maraming mild at symptomatic para ‘di mapuno ang mga ospital (We are also constructing extensions of our temporary treatment and monitoring facilities to accommodate more mild cases and not overcrowd hospitals),” she added.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, collectively known as NCR Plus, have been under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since March 29 after the government extended the initial one-week declaration until April 11.

While efforts to control the transmission are ongoing, Vergeire said the results will not reflect yet in current case bulletins.

Citing a similar move in July and August 2020, she said it took at least 10 days to see a decrease in cases and about three to four weeks after the ECQ to decongest hospitals.

“So that is also what we expect here because the incubation period of the virus in an individual is 14 days,” she said.

She noted that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is still determining whether to retain the ECQ status of NCR Plus beyond April 11.

NCMH management, in an advisory dated April 6, said its emergency room services for psychiatric cases remain open 24 hours.

Patients who must be admitted shall undergo swab tests. If positive, they will be referred to isolated facilities. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency