﻿Nigerian killed, P13-M shabu seized in Tarlac drug sting

A Nigerian national was killed in a buy-bust operation that yielded PHP13.6 million worth of shabu in Tarlac on New Year’s Eve.

Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) director, Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee identified the fatality as Gabriel Onyechefula, a member of the West African Syndicate (WADS), who lures Filipinos to become drug mules for them.

The operation was conducted at around 10 a.m. Thursday at a parking lot in Barangay Jefmin, Concepcion Tarlac.

The suspect pulled out his firearm upon sensing that he was dealing with a police officer who acted as a poseur-buyer. This prompted the police officer to fire at the suspect to defend himself.

Onyechefula succumbed to a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Recovered from him were three transparent plastic bags containing around two kilos of shabu, buy-bust money, a caliber 9mm machine pistol and ammunition, and two genuine one thousand pesos bill place on top of 14 bundles of boodle money.

The suspect’s cadaver was brought to the Capas Medical Center

Source: Philippines News agency