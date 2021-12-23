﻿NHA gives P30-M for Mati IP housing projects

The National Housing Authority (NHA) on Wednesday granted the city government of Mati in Davao Oriental a PHP30-million check for two indigenous peoples’ (IP) housing projects.

In a statement, Mayor Michelle Rabat said the two projects would be named “Balai Kalipay and Balai Maganahay”.

Balai Kalipay is located in Barangay Luban, while Balai Maganahay is situated in Barangay Dawan, with each having 75 housing units.

“This will provide shelter to qualified members of the IPs who are informal settlers in the said barangays,” Rabat added.

The cost for each housing project is PHP20 million or a total of PHP40 million.

She added that the balance of PHP10 million will be turned over by the NHA to the city government of Mati next year.

Rabat thanked the Office of the President and the NHA under General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. for granting their funding request.

Rabat said the groundbreaking for one of the two projects already took place earlier this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency