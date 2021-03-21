﻿NHA allots P25-M for Sarangani resettlement project

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has allotted some PHP25 million to develop a resettlement housing community for poor informal settlers in the municipality of Glan, Sarangani province.

Glan Mayor Vivien Yap said Friday the initial preparatory works are set to begin in the coming days in line with the implementation of the housing project in Sitio Cabug, Barangay Kapatan.

Yap said the initiative would benefit at least 80 families currently situated in identified disaster-prone areas within the coastal barangay.

On Thursday, the mayor led the drawing of lots for the planned housing units among the qualified beneficiaries.

“This is to ensure the orderly and fair selection of the beneficiaries,” Yap said in a Facebook post.

Dubbed “Dreamville Resettlement,” the local government initially pushed for the development of the project in 2017 as part of its efforts to provide permanent relocation for residents situated in disaster danger zones.

Then-mayor Victor James Yap, Sr. approved the release of some PHP5 million to purchase the 4.2-hectare resettlement site.

The municipal government sought assistance from the NHA for the funding of the housing project, with the agency eventually approving the PHP25-million grant last year under its Resettlement Assistance Program.

Based on the project’s approved plan, Yap said the resettlement area would have standard amenities and utility services. The proposed houses, designed as single detached units at 80 square meters each, will have two bedrooms and ample dining and living areas.

The housing project will be developed under the NHA’s Balai Filipino brand, which aims to provide adequate and affordable housing to low-income families, ensure the provision of community facilities, and access to utilities, social and economic opportunities.

Source: Philippines News Agency