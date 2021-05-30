﻿NgOcc unveils 9-stop culture hub

ACOLOD CITY – Giving a glimpse of what Negros Occidental tourism can offer amid the pandemic, the provincial government unveiled over the weekend the Negros Occidental Culture Hub Circuit, featuring nine stops in the vicinity of the Provincial Capitol building here.

“Today is a proud moment for the province as we launch the Negros Culture Hub, a pioneering first for Negros Occidental,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in his message during the launching rites held at Capitol Park, that preceded the staging of six events held until Saturday afternoon.

The launching activities were also attended by other provincial government officials, including Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, and several city and municipal mayors.

Lacson said the culture hub tour, which centers on the splendor of the Provincial Capitol and Lagoon, is a complete and excellent experience in itself and an inventive way to give guests a glimpse of what the province has to offer.

“A culture such as ours needs to be discovered by the world and rediscovered by our own,” he added.

With the invitation that says “Take a Walk and Discover the Sweet Culture of Negros Occidental,” the circuit begins at the Provincial Capitol and Park followed by the Provincial Tourism Office, Mambukal Resort Bacolod Office, and Cafètolyo, all located within the park.

Lacson said the Provincial Capitol and Lagoon is considered to be among the five notable works, along with the Roxas Boulevard and the National Museum Complex, influenced by urban planner Daniel Burnham.

The Capitol building, which is the main landmark of the park, was declared by the National Historical Commission as a national historical landmark through Resolution No. 9 on July 19, 2004.

The Provincial Tourism Office is the hub of information on all things about tourism of the province’s 13 cities, including the capital Bacolod, and 19 municipalities.

Although the Mambukal Resort in Murcia town has yet to open its doors to guests anew, its new office in the city was opened as part of the culture hub.

Also a new feature in the park, Cafètolyo, with the tagline “Brewing Memories and Moments Everyday,” offers native coffee made from fresh beans produced by Negrense organic farmers.

Next in the circuit are the Talarak Foundation-Negros Forest Park, Association of Negros Producers Showroom, and The Negros Museum situated just across the park, along the South Capitol Road and Gatuslao Street.

Behind the Capitol is the Ayala Fiesta Market also on Gatuslao Street, and turning left, the newly-opened Pala-pala Food Terminal Market on North Capitol Road is the final stop, where guests can enjoy another facet of Negrense cuisine.

Lacson acknowledged that that travel and tourism sectors, including those in Negros Occidental, were among those gravely hit by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“While waiting for the day that we can enjoy the different facets of tourism like we used to, let us take this opportunity to build our capacities and innovate,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency