﻿NgOcc buy-bust ops net 10 suspects, P850-K shabu

Ten were arrested, including a teenager, while PHP850,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized in two buy-bust operations in Negros Occidental on Saturday afternoon.

In San Carlos City, operatives arrested seven persons inside a drug den in Barangay 6 at around 4:05 p.m., a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) report said.

The suspects were identified as Erech Ernesto Cruz (alias Erech Villanueva), tagged as the den maintainer, Johnwyn Bora, Romulo De Asis, Tsadni Mujar, Delfin Mahusay, Patrick Delima, and Jundelo Cabaron.

Teams from PDEA-Negros Occidental, Coast Guard San Carlos City sub-station and San Carlos City Police Station seized about 15 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP102,000, along with several rolled tin foils used as improvised tooters, a glass tooter with shabu residue, a pair of scissors and disposable lighters.

In Bacolod City, three suspects were arrested along Carlos Hilado Highway in Marapara Heights, Barangay Bata, a report of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-Western Visayas (RPDEU-6) showed.

They were identified as Mark John Tanique, 32; and Rodel Vasques, 25, both residents of Zone 5, Talisay City, and listed as high-value targets; and Dave Dumip-ig, 18, of Purok Magti-ayon.

At around 5:30 p.m., an undercover policeman bought PHP28,500 worth of shabu from the suspects, who were traveling on a motorcycle.

The suspects yielded 12 big plastic sachets of shabu weighing 110 grams and valued at PHP748,000, along with several non-drug items.

Operatives of RPDEU-6 led by Lt. Glenn Soliman, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-6 Anti-Illegal Drugs team headed by Maj. Mark Lester Eteroza endorsed the suspects to Station 3 of the Bacolod police.

Source: Philippines News Agency